National Film Awards 2018: Janhvi Kapoor wears Sridevi’s old sari to collect the Best Actress Award for MOM

Janhvi Kapoor wears Sridevi’s sari as she goes to receive the National Award for her mother. (Source: manishmalhotra05/ Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor wears Sridevi’s sari as she goes to receive the National Award for her mother. (Source: manishmalhotra05/ Instagram)

While attending the 65th National Award ceremony in Delhi, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing a sari from late Sridevi’s personal collection. The 21-year-old, who collected the Best Actress Awards for MOM on her mother’s behalf, looked lovely in the ivory and pink textured sari with a soft gold border. Accessorising with a pair of matching jhumkis and kadas, the starlet kept it simple yet elegant and we can’t help but think of the grace and elan with which Sridevi used to carry her saris.

For the make-up, Kapoor went with dewy tones, a pink-tinted lip shade and soft kohl-lined eyes. A silver bindi added elegance to her ethnic ensemble and she rounded out her look with hair coiffed into soft curls and parted in the middle.

Manish Malhotra, who was Sridevi’s favourite designer and best friend, Instagrammed a picture of Janhvi Kapoor saying, “The very pretty Janhvi Kapoor as she goes to receive Sridevi ma’am’s much deserved National Award for her fabulous performance in MOM. An actress and a human being and the friend that we all miss every day of our life’s. Janhvi Kapoor in her mom’s personal saree for this emotional and precious moment.”

We had seen the actor arrive in Delhi yesterday and then too she had kept her look simple and comfy in an all-white ensemble. In a soft white shirt, paired with flared pants, the actor added a pop of colour to her look with a denim bag in blue. With lavender sandals, minimal make-up and her mane of soft curls parted in the middle, Kapoor gave us some goals in casual summer dressing.

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the Delhi airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the Delhi airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor sported an all-white attire for her airport look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor sported an all-white attire for her airport look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor complemented her look with a denim bag in blue. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor complemented her look with a denim bag in blue. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor rounded out her look with minimal make-up and soft curls. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor rounded out her look with minimal make-up and soft curls. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s sari look? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd