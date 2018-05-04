Follow Us:
Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
National Film Awards 2018: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor look pretty as a picture in Indian wear

The 65th National Film Awards, which took place recently in Delhi, felicitated late Sridevi with the Best Actress Award for MOM. For the event, daughters Janhvi and Khushi opted for traditional attires. While Janhvi was seen in textured saris, Khushi went for a lehenga.

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Published: May 4, 2018
The recently held 65th National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi felicitated Sridevi with the Best Actress Award for MOM posthumously. To collect the same, daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor attended the event clad in traditional saris.

Now, when it comes to ethnic attires, we have mostly seen Janhvi donning simple salwar suits and kurta pyjamas. But this time, the starlet took it up a notch and we are more than thrilled as she looked like a true Indian beauty in a gold and red custom-made sari from Manish Malhotra’s collection. The Dhadak actor teamed it with a contrasting blouse and accessorised with jhumkas. For the make-up, she went for a dewy sheen with thickly-lined eyes and pink-tinted lips while soft wavy hair complemented her look.

Janhvi was also seen in an ivory and pink textured sari from her mother’s personal collection. The 21-year-old accessorised her Manish Malhotra ensemble with a pair of silver jhumkas and matching kadas from Amrapali Jewels. A silver bindi added elegance to her ethnic ensemble and she rounded it out with hair coiffed into soft curls and parted in the middle.

Khushi also chose to wear a Manish Malhotra ensemble for the event. She was dressed in a pink and maroon traditional weave lehenga featuring colourful prints on the hem. She styled it with a baby pink dupatta worn in a South Indian style. Gold bangles with small earrings were teamed with her outfit. Straight sleek hair with a nude make-up palette rounded off her look.

Have a look at the pictures:

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, MOM, National Awards 2018, Janhvi Kapoor sari, Khushi Kapoor sari, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Khushi Kapoor fahion, Janhvi Kapoor latest news, Khushi Kapoor latest news, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Khushi Kapoor latest photos, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Boney Kapoor with Janhvi and Khushi at the National Film Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

 

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, MOM, National Awards 2018, Janhvi Kapoor sari, Khushi Kapoor sari, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Khushi Kapoor fahion, Janhvi Kapoor latest news, Khushi Kapoor latest news, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Khushi Kapoor latest photos, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor teamed her sari with large jhumkas. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

 

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, MOM, National Awards 2018, Janhvi Kapoor sari, Khushi Kapoor sari, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Khushi Kapoor fahion, Janhvi Kapoor latest news, Khushi Kapoor latest news, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Khushi Kapoor latest photos, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Khushi Kapoor went for minimal make-up. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

 

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, MOM, National Awards 2018, Janhvi Kapoor sari, Khushi Kapoor sari, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Khushi Kapoor fahion, Janhvi Kapoor latest news, Khushi Kapoor latest news, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Khushi Kapoor latest photos, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news The Kapoor’s collecting the award from President Ram Nath Kovind. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

 

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, MOM, National Awards 2018, Janhvi Kapoor sari, Khushi Kapoor sari, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Khushi Kapoor fahion, Janhvi Kapoor latest news, Khushi Kapoor latest news, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Khushi Kapoor latest photos, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor at the National Film Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

They looked lovely, don’t you think?

