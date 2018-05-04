National Film Awards 2018: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor look pretty as a picture in Indian wear

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor take their fashion statement up a notch in traditional saris. (Designed by Rajan Sharma; Source: Instagram) Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor take their fashion statement up a notch in traditional saris. (Designed by Rajan Sharma; Source: Instagram)

The recently held 65th National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi felicitated Sridevi with the Best Actress Award for MOM posthumously. To collect the same, daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor attended the event clad in traditional saris.

Now, when it comes to ethnic attires, we have mostly seen Janhvi donning simple salwar suits and kurta pyjamas. But this time, the starlet took it up a notch and we are more than thrilled as she looked like a true Indian beauty in a gold and red custom-made sari from Manish Malhotra’s collection. The Dhadak actor teamed it with a contrasting blouse and accessorised with jhumkas. For the make-up, she went for a dewy sheen with thickly-lined eyes and pink-tinted lips while soft wavy hair complemented her look.

Janhvi was also seen in an ivory and pink textured sari from her mother’s personal collection. The 21-year-old accessorised her Manish Malhotra ensemble with a pair of silver jhumkas and matching kadas from Amrapali Jewels. A silver bindi added elegance to her ethnic ensemble and she rounded it out with hair coiffed into soft curls and parted in the middle.

Khushi also chose to wear a Manish Malhotra ensemble for the event. She was dressed in a pink and maroon traditional weave lehenga featuring colourful prints on the hem. She styled it with a baby pink dupatta worn in a South Indian style. Gold bangles with small earrings were teamed with her outfit. Straight sleek hair with a nude make-up palette rounded off her look.

Have a look at the pictures:

Boney Kapoor with Janhvi and Khushi at the National Film Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Boney Kapoor with Janhvi and Khushi at the National Film Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Janhvi Kapoor teamed her sari with large jhumkas. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Janhvi Kapoor teamed her sari with large jhumkas. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Khushi Kapoor went for minimal make-up. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Khushi Kapoor went for minimal make-up. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Kapoor’s collecting the award from President Ram Nath Kovind. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Kapoor’s collecting the award from President Ram Nath Kovind. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor at the National Film Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor at the National Film Awards 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

They looked lovely, don’t you think?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd