National Film Awards 2017: When Sonam Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna gave us sari goals

Twinkle Khanna (L) and Sonam Kapoor at the 64th National Film Awards in New Delhi. (Source: APH Images) Twinkle Khanna (L) and Sonam Kapoor at the 64th National Film Awards in New Delhi. (Source: APH Images)

At the 64th National Film Awards in New Delhi, Sonam Kapoor received a Special Mention from the jury for playing Neerja Bhanot in the film Neerja. The actress who was accompanied by her parents Anil Kapoor, Mona Kapoor and her rumoured beau Anand Ahuja looked exuberant throughout the entire ceremony and nothing short of a royal.

Sonam Kapoor in Anamika Khanna. (Source: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor in Anamika Khanna. (Source: APH Images)

Dressed in a beautiful pale green Anamika Khanna sari with an embroidered border in white, the actress teamed it with a simple half sleeve blouse with slightly puffed shoulders. We think it looked lovely on her – a picture of elegance if we must say. Kapoor accessorised it with a heavy choker, matching chaand baalis and silver mojris. It’s nice to see that she skipped heels here. Special mention to the flowers that she added to her bun. We think she carried the traditional look well.

Twinkle Khanna was also present at the prestigious event to cheer her husband and The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, who received his first National Film Award for the film Rustom. Khanna who is known for her tongue-in-cheek comments was seen wearing a Raw Mango sari in purple and pink with streaks of gold running across the length and breadth of the ensemble.

We were surprised to see that she paired it with a white blouse with gold motifs on it and even though she managed to pull it off, we would have preferred if she would have picked up something in dull gold.

Having said that, we think both of them looked lovely. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd