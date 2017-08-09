Nargis Fakhri to walk for Anushree Reddy at Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2017

Nargis Fakhri will be seen walking on the ramp on August 19. (Source: File photo) Nargis Fakhri will be seen walking on the ramp on August 19. (Source: File photo)

Actress Nargis Fakhri will be seen walking as a showstopper for fashion designer Anushree Reddy at the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter, Festive 2017, which is starting from August 16. Nargis, who will be seen walking on the catwalk on August 19, took to Twitter to announce the news.

“Excited to be flying down from Greece to walk for my favourite designer Anushree Reddy for Lakme Fashion week on August 19! See you all there!” she tweeted.

The five-day fashion week is to take place at St. Regis Hotel here and will conclude on August 20. The fashion gala will see ace designers like Ritu Kumar, Masaba Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Gaurang, Falguni and Shane Peacock among many others showcasing their latest range.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App