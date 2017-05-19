Nandita Das charms her way at Cannes 2017 in a classic Anavila zari sari

Nandita Das wowed in simple linen sari. (Source: Anavila/Instagram) Nandita Das wowed in simple linen sari. (Source: Anavila/Instagram)

One of the most anticipated events across the globe, Cannes film festival has reached its milestone 70 years. And with the gala already making waves, Bollywood beauties are making their presence felt too. While Deepika Padukone made quite a statement at the red carpet on both the days, fashion connoisseurs are quite excited to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor at the gala too.

Meanwhile, actress-filmmaker Nandita Das also graced the Cannes film festival to launch her film Manto. Always impeccably dressed in saris, Das picked a peach Anavila zari sari for the night. Beautifully complemented with matching ethnic danglers, she looked quite graceful and lively. Catch a glimpse at her look here.

Her hair was neatly tied in a bun and she accented her look with rings and bangles. In the basic sari, she looks simplistic and elegant.

Last year too, Das made an appearance at the film festival to announce the movie. She opted for a simple circular cut black and red hand block printed tunic designed by Swati Goradia for one look.

She was next spotted wearing handloom charcoal pants with textured cream along with a grey tunic and a cute bird-print scarf for another one at Cannes 2016. Both the outfits were from the brand Sartorial by Goradia.

Looking bright and beautiful, the actress also surprised her fans in a white Purvi Doshi maxi at festival last year. We love how she carried her natural chic on her sleeve in this one.

