Here’s how you can nail the nail art trends

Go for geometric shapes like circles and squares and try an achromatic design on a single finger or go all out with every nail. (Source: File photo) Go for geometric shapes like circles and squares and try an achromatic design on a single finger or go all out with every nail. (Source: File photo)

Nail marbling, mirror nails or 3D nail art — its time to have some fun with your nail art, say experts.

Disha Meher, National Expert — Skin and Nails, Lakmé Salon, and experts from Italian beauty brand KIKO MILANO, have shared some trends.

* Nails take on major pops of colour this year. From tangerine orange to bold blues, bright hues have never looked so chic.

* When in doubt, go with something impossibly fresh. Clear polish on clean nails is the understated look that continues to be a staple on runways from Milan to New York.

* Have some fun with your nail art. Go for geometric shapes like circles and squares and try an achromatic design on a single finger or go all out with every nail.

* If you want to infuse some colour into your beauty routine but candy hues aren’t your style, pastels are just as fresh, whether you prefer an almost-nude apricot or something soft and pink.

* Nail art is definitely a way to make your nails stand out. Nail marbling and mirror nails are the latest in nail art. Various combinations of chrome nails along with mirror nails and glitters are the most trending nail art this season.

* Painting all your nails in a cohesive shade or motif is so last year. In 2017, every nail has its own identity, whether a solid colour or a hint of rainbow.

* 3D nail art is the latest trend in the Indian nail industry. Chrome, rhinestone and metallic nails are the on going nail trends in India. Internationally, nude and pastel nails are in vogue. The ‘reverse french’ is also in trend for a long time.

* Give your nails some attention. Apply nail paint only as a strip in the middle section of the nail leaving either sides as it is. This trend is inspired by nail artist Jin Soon Choi.

* Go for cuticle jewellery. Apply a thin coat of clear base and then apply glittery paint around the edges of the cuticle for a light highlight.

* Ring finger detailing is also in trend. Apply any colour nail paint using the same colour on all the nails except the ring finger. The different colour applied on the ring finger could be glittery, for it to stand out even more.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App