My design language taking on fresher voice: Manish Malhotra

Fashion veteran Manish Malhotra says his label is gradually adapting a “younger” and more “international” voice.

The celebrated designer, one of Bollywood’s favourites, unveiled his summer couture 2018 line at a showcase with Yoo Villas here on Saturday.

“The year 2018 marks 13 years to the Manish Malhotra label. With every passing year, our design language is taking on a younger, fresher, more international voice,” Malhotra said in a statement.

“I am delighted at having presented the collection in association with YOO Villas. The foundation of every product is in its design. Each of the 181 Villas have been designed with impeccable attention to detail and signify the pinnacle of modern luxury.”

His collection is inspired by the natural beauty and flora from the Kashmir Valley.

Pleated soft tulle gowns and flowy lehengas were presented in light pink, powder blue and mint green – colours reminiscent of a Kashmiri landscape.

However, the spotlight of the collection was on the exquisitely crafted details. 3D, applique embroidery of flowers in a vibrant palette nestled amidst traditional Kashmiri threadwork to create the perfect coming together of modern and classic influences.

There were sequinned blouses and tops with high-collars and accents of light feathers and bursts of pearls added a sense of drama to traditional outfits.

Billowy skirts in luscious silks were paired with dupattas in soft organza and lined with pearl-drops lent a dreamy aura to the ensembles. Cocktail gowns in pastel shades with exaggerated, embroidered shoulders and drapes completed the ultra-glamorous collection.

“With this line, we have delved to bring out the beauty of juxtapositions. The collection has been inspired by Kashmir – a land that rises out of snowy winters and blooms to reveal the most glorious palette of colours.

“Then and now; Indian and international; light and colour – every outfit in the collection marries distinct elements in a unique interpretation.”

