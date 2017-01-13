Must-have work shoes for every woman

There are a plethora of styles that are extremely classy for a highly-appealing and confident professional look. (Representational Image) There are a plethora of styles that are extremely classy for a highly-appealing and confident professional look. (Representational Image)

Who says that shoes meant for office are boring? Instead, there are a plethora of styles that are extremely classy for a highly-appealing and confident professional look. Try for block-heeled or flaunt wonderful wedges at work, says an expert.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Juan Pablo Malaver, Designer, Bata Design Centre, has shared five shoes every working woman should own.

* Neutral palettes: A pair of beige, brown or tan footwear is a must in your arsenal for its versatility. Be it pumps, wedges, ballerinas or loafers, a neutral tone in any style ensures a subtle and elegant look.

*Low to medium height block heels: Block-heeled closed footwear looks uber-chic with formal classics. Carry yourself with all the flair as you stand tall in these heels and impress everyone around with your smart and confident look.

*Patent leather loafers: Sleek style loafers in brown, beige or black colours with metal detailing also add class to your look in a jiffy. Be it straight-cut pants, pencil skirts or loose-fit trousers, these loafers are sure to complement your professional look in the swankiest manner.

*Wonderful wedges: Not just style, wedges ensure extreme comfort all day long. Wedge heels look great with almost all the formal ensembles and can lend a confident look to the wearer.

*Classic black: Investing in timeless pieces won’t let you regret ever. A pair of black footwear is a must-have for every professional woman as it gels with almost every outfit and simultaneously gives an elegant appeal.