Muslin, linen cotton: Treat skin to summer fabrics

Treat your skin to soothing fabrics and beat the scorching heat in jumpsuits stitched from khadi, tops made in poplin or kurtis in linen cotton, suggest experts.

Anupam Arya, Director at Fabriclore, and Rishabh Khanna, Director at Fabricasa, have listed fabrics for the summer wardrobe:

* Muslin hand blocks: This loosely plain-woven cotton-viscose fabric is a summer-friendly option for designing casual ensembles. A colour palette of yellow, coral, olive green decked with hand block designs inspired by the Mughal gardens and architecture, or conventional designs of paisleys, bootas and more are a stand-out option for the season.

* Textured south cotton is a perfect fabric to beat the heat and yet keep your fashion game on point.

* Designs of plain textures, zari borders, patchworks, tie and dye and checks are an ideal match for crafting casual and semi-formal outfits like kurtas, asymmetrical dresses, jumpsuits, saris, blouses and men’s shirts and jackets.

* Gold foil and embroidered Chanderi silk: With a sheer texture, feather-like fall and breezy feel, Chanderi silk in a pastel colour palette is a no-brainer for summers. With the base in shades of blush, cadmium orange, rose madder, sap green and warm grey, you can choose from the subtle threadwork of paisleys or florals or gold foil printing in designs of bells, jhumkas, sun chariots, bootis, and more.

* Khadi: Being a go-to summery fashion-loyal fabric, Khadi has been catching a lot of eyeballs in the fashion world. Dhoti or straight pants, jumpsuits, kurtas, crop tops, capes, short jackets and more done in soft pastel shades of brown, off-white, pink, beige are bang-on to make a summer style statement.

* Quirky poplin: Keeping in line with the summer mood, if you have a thing for quirky fabrics, poplin is the one for you. Fruity, birdy or playful object designs done in soft pastel tones on a smooth, shiny and sturdy fabric like Poplin should be a summer constant in your wardrobe.

Design a plethora of dresses, play around with the sleeves, necklines and accentuate them with quirky tassels or pom-poms.

* Plain modal silk: As soon as the summer heat knocks our door, a lot of us like to switch to basics. Modal silk in hues of pink, pista green and cool grey can be designed into straight suits, shararas, gararas, palzzos and skirts. A very luxurious fabric, you can match it with your prints or team it with a Chanderi silk or tissue silk dupatta to complete the look.

* Digital print satin: Glossy floral and abstract patterns digitally printed on slick and lustrous satin, dipped in pastel shades of teal, salmon, lemon yellow, pansy violet can easily be fashioned into modern-chic outfits like gowns, concept saris, straight maxi dresses, skirts, crop tops and jumpsuits.

* Linen cotton: A nice peach pink colour soft fabric with bamboo joint texture which is one of the most soothing and comfortable summer fabrics with sweat absorbing properties. The fabric allows easy air flow and reflects heat better.

* Cotton print: With the onset of summers, cotton makes the best wear as is it makes you feel comfortable even in the extremely humid time. It is lightweight and easily absorbs sweat from the body and helps your skin breathe making you feel cool.

