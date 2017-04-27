Fashion gone too far? Mud-smeared jeans for Rs 29,000, or jeans made of plastic!

Say hello to the bizarre trends! (Source: Nordstrom) Say hello to the bizarre trends! (Source: Nordstrom)

Distressed denim does have its charms, but would you shell out $450 (around Rs29,000) for a pair of jeans with a crackled caked-on muddy coating? Available in medium-blue with a Barracuda straight-leg and five pockets, the stained product – which is made in Portugal – is the brainchild of New York-based luxury denim brand PRPS.

The US clothing chain Nordstrom, which is selling the pants describes it as “These heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

This sales pitch took an ugly turn when TV host Mike Rowe of Dirty Jobs fame flagged up the pair of jeans on Facebook igniting a social media firestorm. He wrote, “This morning, for your consideration, I offer further proof that our country’s war on work continues to rage in all corners of polite society. Behold the latest assault from Nordstrom’s. The “Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans.” Finally – a pair of jeans that look like they have been worn by someone with a dirty job…made for people who don’t.”

He added, “The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans aren’t pants. They’re not even fashion. They’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic – not iconic.”

Other people too expressed their disapproval.

anyone who feels the need to buy @Nordstrom mud jeans for $425 buy a cheap pair of jeans and I’ll throw you in the mud for free — JadedByPolitics (@JadedByPolitics) April 25, 2017

Don’t buy #Nordstrom‘s mud jeans, just send your jeans to me and I will put local artisanal craft mud on them for $200 #isthishowyoubusiness — Dave Shaffer (@flanger001) April 25, 2017

Who on earth goes out and buys a 500$ pair of fake mud jeans from Nordstrom when you can get a cheap pair and drag them through the mud? — Ryan (@Ryandizzl3) April 25, 2017

This isn’t the first time Nordstrom made headlines for selling something bizarre. In March they were in the news for carrying a pair of denim pants with ‘knee windows’ on its website. The jeans had bizarre, clear plastic panels over the knees.

And while we are talking about weird fashion, there’s also something called the ‘knee-sweat inducing window jeans’ by Topshop which they are selling for $100. To be honest, it looks like clear plastic leggings and bloody uncomfortable.

The MOTO Clear Plastic Straight Leg Jeans was described by Topshop as an “out-of-the-ordinary clear plastic jeans — guaranteed to get people talking.” The clear jeans had everything that people look for in traditional jeans, including the classic pocket detailing. The irony is that it just didn’t have the actual denim.

The company tried to sell it as an ideal statement piece for a festival or a costume party. In their words, it would “take the look to the extreme with a bikini and sequin jacket or dress down, layered under an oversized jumper or asymmetric hem dress.”

They soon became famous on social media and here’s what people had to say:

No getting away with wearing torn & tatty boxers anymore #clearjeans — Hursty (@FMHursty) April 26, 2017

These ‘jeans’ from @Topshop are like a step up from those clear knee high boots that steam up. Just…WHY. 🙇🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yIt5ez80a8 — Amy Lo (@amylo_92) April 23, 2017

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 27, 2017 8:37 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd