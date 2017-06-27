Mubarakan promotions: Ileana D’Cruz’s style game is totally drool-worthy

Ileana D’Cruz at Miss India 2017 event in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ileana D’Cruz at Miss India 2017 event in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With Mubarakan promotions going on in full-swing, we are getting to see much more of Ileana D’cruz’s interesting style quotient. The actress who was last seen in Rustom opposite Akshay Kumar is trying out new styles at promotional events and it won’t be unfair to say that each look is different and by that we mean her beauty looks as well. The actress who was seen at the Miss India 2017 event in Mumbai scorched the red carpet in a scarlet strapless gown by Rutu Neeva.

The lovely outfit with the ruffle detail on the shoulder, a fitted bodice and a flared skirt was styled well by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, with a matching red lip shade and beautiful cascading, soft curls.

For another round of promotions, the actress kept it sharp in matching separates from Zara. We love her outfit but couldn’t simply warm up to her choice of footwear. A pair of black heels would have looked better than these striped ones from Dune London.

But there’s nothing else about this look we have a problem with. Even her soft waves by celebrity hairstylist Madhuri Nakhale was on point as so was her simple make-up by celebrity make-up artist Divya Chablani.

This one is not exactly from an event but an iftar party by Baba Siddique, but she looks so pretty that we can’t help but mention it. Cruz was seen wearing a cobalt blue silk anarakali with contrasting silver embroidery by design duo Ankur and Priyanka Modi from their label AM:PM.

Even this look was curated by Ratansi and she paired it with silver earrings by Ritika Sachdeva. As far as her make-up was concerned, she kept it simple with a soft pink lip shade, well-defined eyes, and soft curls.

