Move over ripped denims! Malaika Arora just stepped out in holographic jeans

Looks like plain blue jeans are too boring for Malaika Arora. The reality TV show host recently stepped out in a pair of distressed holographic denims and it's unreal!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 16, 2018 10:26 pm
Malaika Arora in holographic denims and an Ignasi Monreal tee from Gucci. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Ever since the beginning of 2018, Malaika Arora has been giving us some serious fashion goals. Earlier this month, she was spotted channeling our favourite fashion trend from 2017, metallics and then she gave out some casual styling tips in a pair of retro trousers with a white sleeveless top. However, this time Arora whipped out a rather interesting style move as she stepped out on the streets of Mumbai wearing a pair of holographic denims.

The reality show host paired her unusual denims with a tucked-in Ignasi Monreal T-shirt from Gucci. As if the shiny pair of jeans was not enough to grab eyeballs, she accessorised her outfit with a wide brown belt by Guess. A pair of white high-top sneakers and dark funky sunglasses rounded off her look.

(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Her make-up was refreshing with minimal make-up, and soft pink lips. So was her hairstyle with her silky locks tied into a neat ponytail.

(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

With Arora already donning holographic denims at the beginning of the year, it might be an indicator of fashion trends to come in 2018. You might even get to see them at your next weekend party!

Would you like to try it out? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

