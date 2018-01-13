Move over LBDs! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s asymmetrical dress should be your next dinner date inspiration

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s black dress is the perfect blend of ultra-chic and elegant fashion. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan’s black dress is the perfect blend of ultra-chic and elegant fashion. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram)

Of late, dark-hued outfits seems to be a favourite of Kareena Kapoor Khan. From looking sultry in a black Manish Malhotra sheer gown at a New Year bash to sashaying down the airport looking all glam in a dark blue hoodie by Stella McCartney paired with blue denims, the actor has had a good spell with dark colours. And yet again, the diva stepped out looking gorgeous in black for an event recently.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the Veere Di Wedding actor opted for an asymmetrical hem dress by Lavish Alice. Featuring a bardot neckline, the figure accentuating dress looked like the perfect blend of ultra-chic and elegant fashion. Keeping her accessories minimal, Ghavri rounded off her look with a couple of statement rings by Tanishq, a pair of fringe earrings from Deepa Gurnani and ankle-strap heels from Charles and Keith.

Nude lips, perfectly lined eyes and wavy tousled hair rounded off her look.

After doing a bit of research, we found out that the dress is priced at Rs 8,800. A great choice for a date night or a formal party, don’t you think?

Kapoor was also spotted attending a party wearing a shimmery silver top from MSGM teamed with a pleated mini skirt. She rounded off her look with black pumps.

Would you like to try out Kapoor’s style? Do let us know in the comments’ section below.

