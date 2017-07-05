A long outer jacket in water resistant fabric is a definite monsoon essential as it helps in maintaining a dry ensemble. (Source: Thinkstock Images) A long outer jacket in water resistant fabric is a definite monsoon essential as it helps in maintaining a dry ensemble. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Monsoon calls for so many changes that need to be made in the wardrobe. Just like women, men should also keep in mind certain things to look dapper in this weather. Experts suggest that vibrant colours with some experimentation with accessories can add more spark to their personality.

Designer Kunal Rawal and Sandeep Gonsalves, co-founder of luxury menswear label SS HOMME, dole out tips on monsoon trends for men this season.

* Sport shirts in vibrant colours like green, electric blue, yellow and red that will contrast with the gloomy weather. Shirts with quirky prints work perfectly as they add fun and dimension to an otherwise insipid ensemble.

* Choose a convenient pair of trousers that are lightweight, well cut and end right above the ankle for formal events or business meets. Avoid whites and pastels as they tend to stain easily and could also turn transparent after getting soaked in the rain.

* Now is the perfect chance to look dapper by experimenting with jackets and coats. Go in for classic trench coats as they are waterproof and will compliment any sort of formal or semi-formal attire.

* The main goal this season is to stay water free. A long outer jacket in water resistant fabric is a definite monsoon essential as it helps in maintaining a dry ensemble. Go in for shorter hems when it comes to bottoms. Neatly rolling up your trousers is a good way to go as it will avoid splashes of water and mud from ruining your overall look.

* Now would be the right time to sport some interesting head gear. There are numerous hats in different designs that are unique and can add mystery and form to any outfit. Choose a hat that compliments your style.

Bags in water resilient materials are life savers and an absolute necessity for people on the go. Opt for quirky backpacks or classy duffel bags that can keep your valuables and electronics safe from the storm.

