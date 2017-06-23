Monsoon fashion: Uplift your mood with style when it downpours

Utilitarian styles like asymmetrical tunics, chambray dresses, crop tops, tank tops and flowy maxis would be a good idea in rainy season.(Source: File photo) Utilitarian styles like asymmetrical tunics, chambray dresses, crop tops, tank tops and flowy maxis would be a good idea in rainy season.(Source: File photo)

While many wait for the monsoon season to arrive, mucky roads and gloomy weather have the capacity to put off people. Some individuals give up on their fashion choices and put convenience before style during the rainy season.

But experts suggest ways in which you can up your game on the fashion quotient while it rains.

Fashion designer Rhythm Goyal says it is important to be very sure about the fabric that is worn in this season. “Cotton, polyester, lycra and nylon are some fabrics that dry easily and resist mud and water stains. Make sure you’re not wearing fabrics that would stick to your skin or become see-through after a downpour,” Goyal told IANS.

Goyal added that flowy skirts should be saved for another season to avoid a fashion faux pas. For him, monsoons are more about mini skirts. “Avoid full-length trousers and opt for cute shorts, knee-pants or capris. We give denims a thumbs-down as they take an impossibly long time to dry. Switch your jackets with a trendy windcheater or trench coat. Match it with your outfit and you are done,” added Goyal.

Designer Sheetal Batra insists on ditching the long salwar-kameez (suit) and go for dark-coloured leggings that could be teamed up with short kurtas.

Instead of flowy dupattas, pretty cotton scarves could be a better choice and if saris are a must wear for an individual, then a chiffon sari would be a safer bet.

“It’s better to stay away from a sari during these messy days. However, if you ought to wear them, stay away from heavy, designer ones or those that tend to run colour after getting wet. A light, flowy chiffon sari is a stylish yet comfortable choice,” Batra said.

Colours too play an important role in monsoon season.

“Jazz up your wardrobe with pop colours, printed fabrics and light footwear,” designer Rebecca Dewan, who has dressed Bollywood celebrities like Sushmita Sen, Soha Ali and Urvashi Rautela, told IANS, adding that accessories compliment a monsoon wear perfectly well.

“Make your clothes evoke the haute look in this wet season. Pack away those stilettos, leather shoes, sheer tops and pastels and switch it with waterproof sandals, capris and colourful umbrellas,” she said.

The designer too suggested that bright neon or light shades like ocean blue, sea green, peachy pink and lemon yellow would work wonders to uplift a person’s mood during a downpour.

“However, wearing pristine white in the monsoon is certainly not a good idea as white clothes tend to get transparent when wet and get stained easily,” she said.

Make sure the silhouettes are “clean” in terms of cuts and pattern” in the rainy season.

“The cut should not have too many layers or too many tailoring details that make the garment look messy and untidy. Minimalistic and simple is the key word in monsoon. Well-cut pieces with short hemlines are very apt for monsoon clothing,” Dewan said.

Utilitarian styles like asymmetrical tunics, chambray dresses, crop tops, tank tops and flowy maxis would be a good idea in rainy season.

“Go for shorts, midi skirts; also, long trousers are a no-no as they get dirty on your way to work. You can team up your western attire with a floral printed trench coat or a bomber jacket to keep you warm during chilly evening breeze.”

“If you prefer a more traditional Indian outfit during monsoon season, then avoid salwars and patialas, but instead pick up a pair of short kurtis with leggings or churidars. Vibrant ombre-dyed kaftans are also a great option,” Dewan said.

