MOM trailer launch: Sridevi and her daughters Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor make for a stylish trio

Sridevi with her daughters Jhanvi Kapoor (R) and Khushi Kapoor at MOM trailer launch. (Source: Instagram/fashion101in) Sridevi with her daughters Jhanvi Kapoor (R) and Khushi Kapoor at MOM trailer launch. (Source: Instagram/fashion101in)

The first trailer of Sridevi’s much-anticipated film MOM opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna was unveiled on June 3. For the event, the talented actress was accompanied by her daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The trio made for a pretty picture and what’s interesting to see is that for the special event, Sridevi didn’t go for her favourite designers – Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi. Instead, she picked a cool look in a pale green pantsuit by Lama Jouni from the designer’s Fall 2017 collection.

The breezy silhouette made it a perfect summer wear and the actress matched her earrings and footwear to the gold accents of the outfit. We like that she kept her beauty look minimal with well-defined eyes and a soft pink lip shade and her hair pulled up casually into a middle-parted bun.

Don’t miss out on the bright pink nail polish which she used as a contrast to the green of her pantsuit! With such a stylish start, we can’t wait to see what this beauty has in store for the promotions.

Moving on to her daughters, Jhanvi Kapoor who is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon was seen stepping out in a colourful sheer yoke detail, embroidered fit and flare dress by Temperley London.

She styled it well with a pair of nude pumps, hoop earrings and simple blow-dry hair. Even though we would never pick up a dress like this for ourselves, we think she managed to pull it off. The fact that she kept her make-up minimal helped.

Meanwhile, the younger one, Khushi Kapoor picked a white and blue dress with crochet work and a ‘Peter Pan’ collar which she teamed with pointed white heels.

Like her sister, she too kept her make-up simple. We think the outfit worked beautifully for her.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

