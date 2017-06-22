MOM promotions: Sridevi in this pink breezy dress is all kinds of pretty

Sridevi in an AM:PM dress during MOM promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sridevi in an AM:PM dress during MOM promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Remember when Sridevi launched the trailer of her upcoming film MOM, we told you that her promotional events would make for an interesting fashion mix? Looks like we got it right all the way! Her recent appearance in a pastel pink outfit at an event is all kinds of awesome. The breezy dress from designer duo Ankur Modi and Priyanka Modi’s label AM:PM, which she layered with a matching sequined shrug is perfect for the rainy season.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel who styled her, picked up a pair of beige stilettos from Shoes That Fit You and boho-chic statement earrings from Amrapali Jewels to complement the look.

With hair in soft waves, she used soft pink shades in her make-up to suit the colour tone of her outfit. We think she did really good with her casual yet chic look and love how she went for a softer palette here to beat the heat.

But this isn’t the only time the actress was seen rocking a pastel shade. For an interview, she pulled off a powerful look in a powder blue shirt with neck tie detail from 431-88 and a patterned black and white pencil skirt by Ashish N Soni.

Here too she picked up her footwear from Shoe That Fits You, but instead of beige heels, she went for white ankle strap sandals. Her hair was styled in soft curls and a blush pink pout rounded out her look. We love how statement-worthy and feminine this look is.

