MOM promotion: Sridevi perfects the art of wearing sari with these three amazing looks

Over the last couple of weeks, Sridevi has been very busy with the promotion of her upcoming film MOM opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna and this powerhouse of talent has been keeping it quite stylish. From breezy pastel separates to midi dresses, she is making hearts skip a beat with her sartorial choices and her beauty game. But the actress is also setting benchmarks for lovers of Indian wear.

We still can’t forget, when during the course of the ongoing promotion, she stepped out in a champagne coloured Manish Malhotra sari which she paired with a bright purple brocade blouse. Now, she is back at making statements. Take a look.

The Marathi Beauty

While taping for a Marathi TV chat show, Sridevi was seen donning a traditional Marathi look. For the occasion, the actress picked up a gorgeous blue silk sari by Madhurya with a bright pink, orange and gold border.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel who helped her out with this look accessorised it with a multi-tiered gold necklace and jhumkas, both from Jaipur Gems and a traditional nathni from Waman Hari Pethe Sons. With beautiful smokey eyes, nude lips and fresh-faced make-up, she completed the look with a bun adorned with mogra. She looked good.

The Bong Connection

For an event in Kolkata, Sridevi picked a sari in white and red by Swati and Sunaina.

We love how she picked up the two most important colours in Bengali tradition and went all the way to wear it in their style, complete with a big red bindi. She complemented it with heavy gold jewellery from Gracee and a bright red lipstick. Lovely!

Sheer Magic

While in Delhi, Sridevi was seen looking gorgeous in a powder blue organza sari by her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra.

The sheer sari with a gold embroidered border and a beautiful blouse with embroidered and fringe detail was styled well with heritage jewellery from Sunita Shekhawat. Considering the gold elements, we like how she kept her make-up minimal.

