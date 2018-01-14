Mithali Raj, Ahaan Panday, Tania Shroff stun in Falguni-Shane Peacock outfits in this magazine cover

Cricketer Mithali Raj and Bollywood star kids such as Ahaan Panday turned models with gorgeous Falguni and Shane Peacock ensembles. (Source: Mithali Raj/ Twitter, Alaana Panday/ Instagram) Cricketer Mithali Raj and Bollywood star kids such as Ahaan Panday turned models with gorgeous Falguni and Shane Peacock ensembles. (Source: Mithali Raj/ Twitter, Alaana Panday/ Instagram)

When it comes to fashion, it’s not just our Bollywood divas who make heads turn with their impeccable style and elegant sartorial choices. Sports personalities too have been slaying it fashionably and giving us fashion goals. If you are still drooling over PV Sindhu’s fashion shoots, Virat Kohli’s looks at his wedding and reception, and Saina Mirza’s look at an award show, brace yourself to be wowed by Indian women’s cricket skipper Mithali Raj’s look in a latest magazine shoot. Yes, Raj turned cover girl for the January edition of Peacock magazine and looks bold and beautiful.

Wearing a dual-toned ensemble from Falguni and Shane Peacock, she looks chic in a powder and royal blue ‘Rupal’ dress from the designer duo’s collection. With ruffled details, the sheer dress has shoulder trumpet panel on the sleeves and floral embellished patterns.

The bright royal blue skirt detail in the lower half of the dress with the striped sheer panel and ruffled featured make her look sensuous. With nude make-up and smokey eyes, sans accessories, the ace cricketer looks fierce even off the field.

But it’s not just Raj, who featured in January edition of the magazine. Gen Y millennials, aka Bollywood’s star kids — Ahaan Panday, Alanna Panday, Tania Shroff and Aaliyah Kashyap — were featured on the cover as well, all looking equally stunning.

Wearing sensuous shimmery dresses from Falguni and Shane Peacock’s collection, the divas look trendy and hot. While killing it in a black tuxedo is Ahaan Panday, Bollywood gen-next’s heartthrob.

