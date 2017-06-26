Miss World Stephanie Del Valle looks beautiful in a Falguni and Shane Peacock gown on her India visit

Stephanie Del Valle, winner of Miss World 2016 is in Mumbai for the Miss World India finals. (Source: afashionistasdiaries/Instagram) Stephanie Del Valle, winner of Miss World 2016 is in Mumbai for the Miss World India finals. (Source: afashionistasdiaries/Instagram)

Stephanie Del Valle, the winner of Miss World 2016, is in India and landed in Mumbai on a five-day visit. The beauty queen from Puerto Rico is visibly excited on her first visit to India and is looking resplendent as ever in her numerous promotional outings. The beauty queen was in the city for the Miss World India finals. For one such interaction, Valle wore a Falguni and Shane Peacock gown, and looked lovely. She effortlessly carried the the nude sequinned gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The gown that had flares at the bottom complimented Valle’s silhouette.

Styled by Kavita Lakhani, Valle’s look was simple and understated. She kept her hair open and accessorised her look with diamond earrings and matching stilettos from Mochi.

Valle is visibly excited on her first visit to India. “I am so very excited to be here. This is my first time in India and so far it has been a wonderful welcome. I will also be going to visit a school which Miss World has worked for before. And I am so excited that this trip is going to be a very memorable one and I can’t wait for the rest of this journey,” she said, speaking to IANS.

Valle, who is also a musician and model, was crowned Miss World 2016 in Washington, and is only too happy to be able to provide some tips to the Miss World India aspirants. The experience is also making her nostalgic, she maintains. “I do get little bit of nostalgic and I start remembering my whole journey and all the challenges and obstacles that I had to overcome to be able to come here. It’s really exciting to be with all these girls and to be able to motivate them,” she said.

