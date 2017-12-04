Manushi Chhillar wows in a black, sheer Falguni and Shane Peacock number for a concert

Dressed in a black sheer Falguni and Shane Peacock number, Manushi Chhillar seemed like a carefree, gorgeous girl dressed just about right for a concert. (Representational photo source: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram) Dressed in a black sheer Falguni and Shane Peacock number, Manushi Chhillar seemed like a carefree, gorgeous girl dressed just about right for a concert. (Representational photo source: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram)

Manushi Chhillar seems to be striking just the right fashion notes, more often than not, if her recent appearances are to go by. The newly crowned Miss World 2017 has had an exhausting schedule ever since she returned to India, giving string of appearances at press meets and conferences across the country. While she managed to put her best fashion foot forward at most of these formal dos, when she finally decided to let her hair down at the recently concluded Hardwell concert, she did not look any less stunning. Dressed in a black sheer Falguni and Shane Peacock number, the 20-year-old beauty seemed like a carefree, gorgeous girl dressed just about right for a music concert.

While Chhillar has almost always taken our breath away in evening gowns and sultry numbers, she looked adorable in the black little dress by the designer-duo. See pics.

The red flower motif on one side of the dress added a vibrant element to the outfit, which could have otherwise given her an edgier look. The three-fourth balloon sleeves gave volume to her petite frame and she balanced it out by cleverly styling her hair straight and with a pair of squeaky-clean, white sneakers by Jimmy Choo. Styled by Sheefa J Gilani and Rocky Star, Chhillar chose to keep the make-up safe and minimal, though it would have been interesting to see her get a little experimental.

It looks like the beauty queen is having fun playing dress up, and while we think she should now up the style game a bit, tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.

