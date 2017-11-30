Top Stories
Manushi Chhillar meets PM Narendra Modi dressed in a beautiful traditional anarkali

Manushi Chhillar who recently met PM Narendra Modi looked regal in a white anarkali suit from Kehia by Kashmiraa. She probably played it safe considering the uproar which followed when former Miss World Priyanka Chopra met with the PM in Berlin in a floral Zimmerman knee-length dress. 

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 30, 2017 11:01 pm
Manushi Chhillar looks stunning in a white anarkali suit. (Source: manushi_chhillar/Instagram)
Ever since Manushi Chhillar has won the Miss World 2017 title, there’s never been a day where she has not impressed us with her sartorial elegance. When she took part in her first media interaction in Mumbai after winning the prestigious beauty pageant, she gave her followers another reason to watch out for her — her impeccable sense of style. Her western looks are quite stunning but her take on ethnic fashion is equally impressive. After all, it’s the B-town’s favourite fashion designers including Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Tarun Tahiliani working their magic on her.

Chhillar, who recently met Narendra Modi for the first time, kept her look simple yet elegant in a beautiful white anarkali from the house of Kehia by Kashmiraa. The ivory anarkali had delicate powder pink embroidery and beads work along the waistline and dupatta. She probably played it safe considering the uproar which followed when former Miss World Priyanka Chopra met with the PM in Berlin in a floral Zimmerman knee-length dress.

Styled by Sheefa J Gilani, the 20-year-old teamed her outfit with statement earrings and a ring from Amrapali Jewels. A Coach bag and strappy heels from Intoto rounded off her look. With dewy make-up and thickly lined eyes, Chhillar tied her hair into a centre-parted neat bun.

Take a look:

While meeting the PM, Chhillar was accompanied by her family members as well.

Even before winning Chhillar wanted to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene in rural India. With the platform she has got, she took her dream a step further as she met Haryana’s Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar along with whom she announced that the CM would be distributing free sanitary napkins to all government schools.

Way to go girl! What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments below.

