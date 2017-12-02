Manushi Chhillar is elegance personified in these beautiful Sabyasachi saris

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar aced the ethnic look in Sabyasachi saris. (Source: Sabyasachiofficial/Instagram) Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar aced the ethnic look in Sabyasachi saris. (Source: Sabyasachiofficial/Instagram)

After winning the Miss World 2017 title, the gorgeous Manushi Chhillar has not just won hearts and impressed everyone with her intellect but has also managed to leave many astonished with her graceful appearances. Her impeccable sense of fashion and style has only added to her elegance.

Chhillar wowed us, yet again, when she turned muse for ace designer Sabyasachi – the beauty donned three custom-made saris. Though each look has a touch of similarity and familiarity, the rich colours and jewellery set it apart from one another. Check out the three looks here:

Here, Chhillar is seen in a beautiful aubergine tussar-georgette sari with the signature Sabyasachi ‘intricately embroidered’ golden border. It is matched with an elbow-length embroidered blouse, a shade lighter than the colour of the six-yard wonder. The look has been complemented with kohled eyes, a centre-parted sleek hair bun and beautiful pieces from the Sabyasachi jewellery collection.

In her next look, Chhillar is draped in an alluring royal blue silk matka sari, which is captivating. The lovely buti work and the golden embroidery on the border is offset with a high-neck heavily embellished blouse. Here again, the make-up is left light along with a centre-parted sleek hair bun. However, we love how her look is accentuated with a statement ring along with matching earrings.

Chhillar looks drop dead gorgeous in this golden Kanjeevaram sari. Beautifully embroidered with intricate work on the border, we love how the blouse, which adorns a different print, adds to the subtle elegance. The heavy golden maang-tika paired with matching earrings add a classic finish to the look.

We are completely floored by the way Manushi Chhillar has presented herself. What do you think about her looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

