Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar has us hooked to her impressive fashion choices

Manushi Chhillar, the newly crowed Miss World 2017, has been on a roll ever since she arrived home. While she is giving back-to-back interviews to the media and interacting with the press with not so much as a break, she is also keeping the fashion hawkers on their toes with her impeccable fashion choices. In a string of appearances over the past one week, the 20-year-old beauty has worn outfits by the stalwarts of fashion industry, namely Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Gauri and Nainika Karan, to name a few. As she continues to leave us awe-struck with her fashion streak, here is a lowdown on the latest looks from the Miss World’s book of fashion.

Rocking a stunning forest green outfit by Gauri and Nainika, Chhillar looked drop-dead gorgeous. Styled by Sheefa J Geelani, she left her textured hair open to blend well with the strappy peplum maxi gown that she carried off with confidence and elegance.

Continuing to give us style goals in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s traditional wear, she stunned in a simple powder blue suit by the designer-duo. While she seems to not have experimented much with her hair, leaving it wavy, textured and open for most, she chose to accessorise her look well with Amrapali jewellery and heels from Intoto.

Before that, she chose an Anita Dongre Grassroot black dress that was paired with a black cape with floral motifs on it. Styled by Geelani, she chose to keep her look soft with demure makeup and let soft, wavy hair down. She chose to round off her look with black and golden heels from Intoto and looked her stunning, effortless self.

