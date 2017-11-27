South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts after being crowned Miss Universe during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts after being crowned Miss Universe during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday at the pageant held in Las Vegas, with Miss Colombia and Miss Jamaica making it to the final three. Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, who helps train women in self-defense, unleashed a big smile when she won. She hails from Western Cape Province and recently earned a business management degree from North-West University.

Her passion for self-defense was reinforced when she was hijacked and held at gunpoint about a month after winning her title as Miss South Africa, she said in a video on the Miss Universe website. Miss Colombia, Laura González, 22, was the first runner-up. She has been preparing to be an actress since the age of 16. After graduating from a performing arts school, she moved to Bogotá to build her career. The second runner-up was Miss Jamaica, Davina Bennett, 21. She is a model pursuing a degree in marketing at the University of the West Indies.

Shraddha Shashidhar, who is an Indian model and winner of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017, represented India while competing against 71 title holders at Miss Universe 2017, which was held on November 26.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App