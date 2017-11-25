Miss Universe 2017: Shraddha Shashidhar’s ‘National Costume’ symbolises love and purity in the form of Radha

Shraddha Shashidhar’s National Costume represents Radha: The Feminine Nature of God. (Source: shradhhashashidhar/Facebook) Shraddha Shashidhar’s National Costume represents Radha: The Feminine Nature of God. (Source: shradhhashashidhar/Facebook)

Shraddha Shashidhar, the winner of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017 will be seen competing at the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, to be held on November 26 in Las Vegas. The winner will be crowned by Miss Universe 2016, Iris Mittinaere of France.

Shashidhar who took part in the National Costume contest was seen representing the feminine nature of God in the form of Radha. Wearing an extravagant blue and pink lehenga by designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and Melvyn Dominic Noronha, the 21-year-old was seen striking a beautiful pose.

Miss India posted a photo on Instagram, with a caption that described the significance of the costume, “Radha descended from the spiritual realm shortly after Krishna, God of Love approximately 5,000 years ago. She took birth in the small village known as Barsana, which is about 28 miles from Mathura, the birth place of Krishna.

The word Radha comes from the Sanskrit verbal root radh, which means to worship, and the word rani, which means queen. Radharani can be literally translated to mean “the queen of worship.” In some texts, she is described as “the supreme goddess who is worship able by everyone. She is the protector of all, and she is the mother of the entire universe.” Shraddha Shashidhar’s National Costume is the symbol of love and purity Radha has for Lord Krishna, God of Love. Love on the spiritual platform is devoid of selfishness. The needs and interests on the other take precedence over one’s own needs. The kind of love that comes closest to spiritual love is the love exhibited by a mother towards her child. It’s full of sacrifice and is completely selfless; it is without expectation. The path of bhakti or devotional service prepares one’s heart and consciousness — by eradicating selfishness and incorporating selflessness to understand and experience that divine love which exists between Radha and Krishna.”

Shashidhar looks stunning in the National Costume. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd