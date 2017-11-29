Miss Universe Manushi Chhillar continues to give us fashion goals with her impressive sartorial choices

(Source: Manushi Chhillar, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla/Instagram) (Source: Manushi Chhillar, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla/Instagram)

Ever since she returned to India after winning the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, Manushi Chhillar has been busy interacting with the media. Not that we are complaining, given her impressive sartorial choices and fashion statements, we cannot have enough of the beauty.

While she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Tarun Tahiliani anarkali at her first media interaction in Mumbai, she has only managed to leave us gaping at her impeccable style thereafter with her glamorous fashion turn-outs. Here is a lowdown on her three latest looks that have got us hooked.

The 20-year-old beauty looked ravishing in a simple yet sophisticated red salwar by Tarun Tahiliani. In Delhi to attend a press meet, she teamed her embroided hi-low hem printed suit with a matching dupatta. Styled by Sheefa J Gilani, she wore a pair of golden peep-toe heels with the full-sleeved suit. With basic make-up, hair tied up into a bun and jewellery by Amrapali, Chhillar struck the right fashion notes in the outfit.

Earlier, she was spotted in a light, baby blue Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla anarkali with mirror embellishments on them at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. She paired her floor-length suit with danglers and went easy on the make-up. Soft, wavy hair helped to give her a look an understated and casual tone.

She also attended the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 and continued with her explicit love affair with Tahiliani’s outfits. Styled by Geelani, she wore a rich, pista-green sari by the designer. She kept her hair and gave it a textured look and painted a picture of sophistication and elegance in the traditional six yards.

