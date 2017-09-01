‘Right girl, wrong pageant’: Miss UK hands back crown after being told to ‘lose weight’

A size 10 beauty queen, Zoiey Smale, stood her ground and gave up her crown. (Source: Zoiey Worlds/Facebook) A size 10 beauty queen, Zoiey Smale, stood her ground and gave up her crown. (Source: Zoiey Worlds/Facebook)

Winning a beauty pageant is a dream come true for a lot of girls and they go to great lengths to wear the crown. However, for Zoiey Smale, who was crowned Miss UK this June, it turned out to be a disappointing ride. After being declared the winner of the UK round of the Miss United Continents contest, she was asked to “lose” as much weight as she could for the upcoming international pageant. However, the size 10 beauty queen didn’t comply and she chose to hand back her crown and opt out of the pageant.

In a long Facebook post, she narrated her ordeal and voiced her opinion. Read what she wrote here.

It shocks me more than anything that there are still pageants out there who only view size 00 girls as role models. Let me tell you something, pageant girls are more than just a number on a clothing tag. Real queens empower others, are intelligent and help communities come together. Just to name a few.

Having been in the industry for over 10 years I have seen it all, from amazing competitions to international pageant directors bullying young aspiring girls into believing the only way to be successful is to be thin. I’m speaking from first hand as 8 years ago I was one of those girls. Those rogue competitions that claim to be pageants.. yet insist you eat less, parade around in a bikini for a few days and sit at the arm of a man over dinner whilst pushing an olive around a plate… Honey let me tell you, this is NOT a pageant. I was branded ‘fat’ because I am size 10. I actually believed that I was so disgusting that no one would ever love me. How sad is that?

After coming out of my retirement for one last ‘Miss’ competition I win another national title. It was supposed to be a positive experience as pageants have really changed in the last decade. I love seeing queens on my news feeds promoting giving through charity work, educating themselves, eating well and enjoying life. Those women know how hard it is to be a queen and run a normal life along side everything else. It saddens me that even still, there are pageant directors who believe you must be skinny to be beautiful.

After being asked to lose weight and go on a diet plan for an international competition, I have withdrawn. Some of you may think this is cowardly, however I don’t think it is the right to have my face representing a pageant ethos I do not believe in. I will be handing back my crown and wish the new title holder the very best of luck.

I love me and will not change for anyone. My body has carried me through my 20+ years of being on this earth, allowed me to have a career I am very proud of, carry a child and the best thing of all, my body has never given up on me. I have had some really amazing experiences through being in the pageant industry and made some lifelong friends and memories. However I don’t believe anyone should be able to manipulate you and dull your sparkle.

If a pageant doesn’t want to utilise my capabilities because I am a size 10 then it’s their loss. I want to thank all of my sponsors and supporters through my comeback. If anything, we have raised money for charity and made differences to other people’s lives!! I am really proud of everything collectively we have achieved. I am not here to name and shame, however I wanted to be honest with you all as to why I will not be participating in the competition. I am so thankful for my experience in the run up and over the course of my reign. It has opened up my eyes to situations I will never put myself in again. Thank you to the national judges for seeing a winner in me. Thank you to the national director for being so supportive and understanding. I wish you the best of luck for the future.

It’s a case of right girl, wrong pageant ❤️

All in all we never know when our time on this earth is up.. so love yourself, eat a bit of cake and laugh until your belly hurts. ❤️

No negativity needs to be spread here. Everyone is entitled to their own option if everyone liked tea there would be no need for coffee.

Love to you all.

Her post went viral and the Nottinghamshire resident received a string of positive messages on social media for her strong decision. She later shared another post and said: “I feel so fortunate to be able to share my story with you. I am honoured to be called a role model in today’s society.”

Inspiring, isn’t it?

