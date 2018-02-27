Miss Philippines Sophia Senoron wins Miss Multinational 2018

(L-R) Miss India Shefali Sharma; Miss Philippines Sophia Senoron (C) and Miss Germany Saskia Kuban. (L-R) Miss India Shefali Sharma; Miss Philippines Sophia Senoron (C) and Miss Germany Saskia Kuban.

Miss Philippines Sophia Senoron was crowned Miss Multinational 2018 during its inaugural edition held from February 16-26 at the Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram, India. She defeated twelve other contenders to win the coveted title. Saskia Kuban of Germany became the first runner-up while Shefali Sharma from India came in as the second runner-up.

While being crowned, Miss Philippines was seen wearing a red embellished gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. While Miss India donned a floor-length peach coloured gown with embellished sleeves. Miss Germany went for a fully-embellished golden gown featuring a sheer neckline.

Other than grabbing the first ever Miss Multinational crown, the Filipino beauty also took home two other special awards — Miss Environment and Miss Speech. However, she failed to win the Miss Costume Award, which went to Miss Indonesia.

Miss Multinational, in its first edition is an annual international beauty pageant which focuses to “Discover Starlets”. Women from all across the world can participate in the pageant and this time more than 20 countries took part.

Check out the pictures here:

The winner Sophia Senoron along with the runner-ups and other contestants. The winner Sophia Senoron along with the runner-ups and other contestants.

The top three winners of Miss Multinational 2018. The top three winners of Miss Multinational 2018.

The top five contestants. The top five contestants.

Sophia Senoron after being crowned as Miss Multinational 2018. Sophia Senoron after being crowned as Miss Multinational 2018.

After the crowning ceremony of Miss Multinational, an after-party was held in Playboy Tap, Gurugram, which turned out to be a fashionably lit party filled with glam and glitter.

