Miss North Dakota crowned Miss America 2018

Miss North Dakota became the first from her state to bag the Miss America crown.

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund was crowned as Miss America 2018, during the final night of competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The new Miss America was announced on Sunday night, where Mund took over the crown from the 2017 Miss America, Savvy Shields, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Mund, 23, a graduate of Brown University with a major in Business, Entrepreneurship, and Organisations beat out 50 other contestants in the competition. It was a historic win for North Dakota, which has never had a Miss America winner or even a contestant in the top five before.

The contestants were evaluated on their performances in the evening wear, fitness, lifestyle, talent and interview categories.

During the interview portion, Mund said President Donald Trump made “a bad decision” by pulling the US out of the Paris climate accord.”There is evidence that climate change is existing and we need to be at that table,” she added.

Mund, who wants to be the governor of North Dakota is a big charity worker and has had her charitable works recognised by the then President Barack Obama. she has also had an internship in the US senate and says,” It’s important to have a woman’s perspective. In healthcare and reproductive rights, it’s predominantly men making those decisions.”

The gala didn’t forget those who are affected by Hurricane Irma in Florida and Hurricane Harvey which struck Texas. Throughout the show, hosts Sage Steele and Chris Harrison urged viewers to help with relief efforts for both disastrous events.

