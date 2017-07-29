Supermodel Miranda Kerr reveals her top beauty secrets

Miranda Kerr has hailed her own beauty products as the reason behind her flawless complexion. (Source: File Photo) Miranda Kerr has hailed her own beauty products as the reason behind her flawless complexion. (Source: File Photo)

Supermodel Miranda Kerr dry brushes her skin every morning from the feet upwards to kickstart her circulation and to remove the dead skin cells.

“I also dry-brush each morning. It’s a great way to get the circulation going and remove dead skin cells. I start with my feet and legs and work my way up in quick gentle strokes,” Kerr told MyDomain.com, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: “I like to apply the Noni Glow Body Oil prior to brushing, and then shower. The hydrating and nurturing oils stay on the skin, and it leaves my skin feeling super soft.”

And Kerr has hailed her own beauty products as the reason behind her flawless complexion.

And the star will apply numerous items from her range, including the Energising Citrus Mist, as well as Eye Cream, a face tint, to her face every morning.

She explained: “I use all my Kora Organics products and credit it for the health of my skin. In the morning, I use the Kora Organics Foaming Cleanser, Energising Citrus Mist, Hydrating Day and Night Cream, Eye Cream, and Tinted Day and Night Cream (a healthy alternative to foundation).

“I use the mist as a toner and also throughout the day to keep my skin hydrated. At night, I use the Cream Cleanser, Balancing Rose Mist or Calming Lavender Mist (I alternate), Soothing Day and Night Cream, and the newly launched Noni Glow Oil–it contains high levels of antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and vitamins and minerals to smooth, nourish, hydrate, and brighten the skin.”

She also uses anti-ageing products “once or twice a week”, as well as a face mask.

She said: “I use the Age-Defying AHA Exfoliator once or twice a week and also apply the Hydrating or Purifying Mask twice weekly, depending on what my skin needs. Sometimes I apply the purifying mask on the T-zone and the hydrating mask on the cheeks, neck, and décolletage.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App