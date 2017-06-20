Mira Rajput’s wedding style is giving us all kinds of fashion goals

Mira Rajput was seen in three different looks at a wedding in London. (Source: Instagram/sanamratansi) Mira Rajput was seen in three different looks at a wedding in London. (Source: Instagram/sanamratansi)

Mira Rajput might not be setting benchmarks with her casual style, but when it comes to Indian wear, this beauty is a pro. Take the example of her wedding outfits which were pure elegance. Be it the pink Anamika Khanna lehenga which she wore on her wedding day or the white and blue Manish Malhotra lehenga for the lavish wedding reception in Mumbai. What we could fathom from her traditional wears is that this is a lady who likes simplicity but also has an eye for detail. Rajput who was recently seen in London at a wedding, followed the same philosophy this time too.

For her first appearance, she picked a peach and mint anarkali from AM:PM by Ankur Modi and Priyanka Modi from their couture collection.

Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi who helped her out with the look picked an exquisite jhoomar, just like Rajput’s wedding day, a choker and heavy earrings, all from Jet Gems. As far as her beauty look is concerned, she kept it simple with a natural dewy make-up, a soft pink lip shade and a tiny silver bindi. Her hair with beautiful soft curls is something we will always vouch for.

For her second look, the beauty picked an Anita Dongre alchemy lehenga from their SS17 collection. We love the summer hues on this one.

The blouse with gota pati work on it added a nice touch. Jewellery from Mahesh Nottandas complemented her look. Here too, she kept her make-up simple but for her hair, she chose to go with a half-up, half-down style.

For her third look, Rajput moved away from pastels to add some variety in her style diary with a black outfit by Arpita Mehta.

The off-shoulder blouse added a modern element to the traditional look of the embroidered hem lehenga. Kundan jewellery from Jet Gems rounded her look.

We think she carried all the three outfits well.

What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

