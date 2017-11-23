Mira Rajput gets it wrong in flared monotone pants that are better suited for a circus-themed party

Mira Rajput smartly kept it edgy by pairing her Ashish N Soni blazer with a Pull&Bear bralette but disappointed with the flared pants. (Source: Anisha Jain/Instagram) Mira Rajput smartly kept it edgy by pairing her Ashish N Soni blazer with a Pull&Bear bralette but disappointed with the flared pants. (Source: Anisha Jain/Instagram)

Mira Rajput has, more often than not, shown a splendid sense of style and fashion every time she has stepped out. Be it taking the limelight away from husband Shahid Kapoor during their first magazine cover shoot or just getting dressed up for a ‘night out’, Rajput has personified fashion tips like a pro. So, when she attended the Condé Nast Traveller India Hot Tables event in association with Nirav Modi, one would have expected her to scorch up the fashion scene at the event. Instead, Rajput’s fashion pick for the day reminded us why everyone could have an off-day, and this time it was hers.

While we are all for the 23-year-old keeping it classy and chic in a pantsuit, we are not quite sure what to make of the pants with monotone flare that she opted for. She smartly kept it edgy by pairing her Ashish N Soni blazer with a Pull&Bear bralette, though.

Styled by Anisha Jain and Style Cell team, she paired it with the 431-88 flared pants and accessorised her look with Nirav Modi jewels (of course). With make-up by Saniya Shadadpuri, she opted for a tinge of blush that highlighted her cheekbones and pink lipstick that added a pop of colour to her black outfit. She chose to style her hair into soft curls that went well with her look.

However, the flared pants – that would be more fitting for a circus-themed party – could have been avoided and instead, a regular, straight-fit or even slight flares would have worked better. Given how she had a lot going on for her look with the pink lipstick, the bright Modi flower stud-earrings and the sultry bralette, the overtly flare pants seemed like an unnecessary add-on.

What do you think?

