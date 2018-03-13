Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia kick in summers with subtle floral hues

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s mogra printed anarkali will give you the perfect feel for summers. (Designed By: Rajan Sharma) Mira Rajput Kapoor’s mogra printed anarkali will give you the perfect feel for summers. (Designed By: Rajan Sharma)

Nothing quite sets foot in the summer season better than cool hues and vibrant colours. Be it the sassy fuschia, cheery yellow or the elegant white, summer attires are all about keeping it light and easy — yes, even when it comes to ethnic wear. And, who would be better than Bollywood celebs to start the trend?

Recently, Mira Rajput Kapoor made us fall in love with mogra printed ethnic attires when she stepped out in an ivory SVA By Sonam and Paras Modi anarkali. The floral-blue printed ensemble was complemented with a matching dupatta that had glittery blue border. For the accessories, Mira chose a pair of statement earrings from Lara M and we think she looked quite pretty.

Style takeaway: Pick cool hues and easy breezy patterns for the hot weather.

Neha Dhupia kept it classy in an ivory Sabyasachi sari with bold floral prints on it. Adding a pop of colour with an ocean blue blouse that had gold zardosi embroidery, she looked ravishing. Stylist Tanya Ghavri accentuated the look with matching blue earrings. She added her finishing touch to her look by toting a clutch from Sabyasachi.

Style takeaway: Play up the jewel tones on the canvas of white so as to not be gaudy.

Anushka Sharma chose to wear a white summer dress with a generous splurge of orange blossoms on it. The Hemant and Nandita asymmetrical number was not just trendy but also comfortable enough for a summer brunch. We like how the actor kept it fuss-free with minimal accessories.

Style takeaway: Picking an outfit with extravagant prints is a good way to balance out the muteness of the white colour.

What do you think about the style statement? Would you like to add it in your wardrobe? Tell us in the comments below.

