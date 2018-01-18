Mini Mathur’s sari look is getting attention for all the wrong reasons

Would you wear a balloon-sleeved blouse with a sari? Would you wear a balloon-sleeved blouse with a sari?

Mini Mathur seems to be on a sari experiment spree these days. As much as we applaud her for her streak of innovation, the TV host has been seen belting out some really weird looks.

Recently, the self-confessed sari lover stepped out in a vibrant handloom silk sari from Abraham and Thakore from their ‘Flower Child’ collection launch. We like the knotted detail on her pallu, but we can’t get our head around the flappy blouse. Stylists Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar chose the stark white, balloon-sleeved blouse, which we think looked out of sync.

Mathur rounded off her look with a pair of silver earrings, a floral patterned ring and brown sandals. Check out the pics here.

Prior to this, she tried her hand at another fusion look, which we think she failed miserably at. She wore a corset sari from Masaba Gupta and though we love the chalk-white organza sari, the corset made out of silver textured gota looked absolutely out of place.

We think her sari experiments are failing before gaining any momentum. What do you think? Would you try these styles? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

