Mine N Yours Wedding Show 2017 to be held from August 30

The second season of the bridal exposition Mine N Yours Wedding Show 2017 will be showcased on August 30-31.

The exhibition offering international and Indian bridal finery, jewellery, beauty and lifestyle products will be held at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, here, read a statement.

The line-up for 2017 includes bridal couture by celebrated designers — Balance by Rohit Bal, Manish Arora, House of Kotwara by Meera Ali and Muzaffar Ali, Amit Aggarwal, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Not So Serious By Pallavi Mohan, Nikasha, Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor, Vidhi Singhania, and Lulu & Sky in Our Honeymoon Trunk.

Mine N Yours Wedding Show 2017 showcases the season’s latest designs and services in the wedding industry and helps brides, bridegrooms and guests to navigate their route through a wedding ceremony planning.

There will be master classes this season by renowned make-up artist like Namrata Soni, dietician Anjali Hooda, fitness expert Kitty Kalra along with designers duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Master classes from draping expert Dolly Jain, fashion icon Kalyani Chawla and renowned skin expert Kiran Lohia will also be held.

