Millie Bobby Brown pays tribute to Parkland victims with her all-denim Calvin Klein outfit

Millie Bobby Brown honours the victims of Parkland gun violence at the Kid’s Choice Awards. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Millie Bobby Brown honours the victims of Parkland gun violence at the Kid’s Choice Awards. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Millie Bobby Brown is only 14 but already on her way to becoming a fashion icon. The Briton, became popular following her role as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction drama series Stranger Things, for which she earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at age 13.

Not only known for her quirky sense of humour but also poised and polished fashion statements, Millie has mostly been very eloquent about her political and social stands. This time too, the child artist won the hearts of her fans when she stepped out in a denim ensemble that was a tribute to the victims of the Parkland gun violence in the USA.

Millie Bobby Brown accepts the award for favourite TV actress for “Stranger Things” at the Kids’ Choice Awards at The Forum on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Source: AP) Millie Bobby Brown accepts the award for favourite TV actress for “Stranger Things” at the Kids’ Choice Awards at The Forum on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Source: AP)

Millie Bobby Brown greets fans in the audience. (Source: AP) Millie Bobby Brown greets fans in the audience. (Source: AP)

Clad in denim jeans and jacket, the actor accepted the award for favourite TV actress for “Stranger Things” at the Kids’ Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24. The back of her custom Calvin Klein jacket had the names of all the 17 victims of the school shooting, underneath a “March for Our Lives” title.

Storm Reid, left, hugs Millie Bobby Brown as she accepts the award. (Source: AP) Storm Reid, left, hugs Millie Bobby Brown as she accepts the award. (Source: AP)

At the MTV Movie and TV Awards last year, we saw her wearing two political pins, one blue ribbon recognising the American Civil Liberties Union, and a light blue ampersand pin to honour the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Together movement.

More recently, the Stranger Things star showed support for the Time’s Up movement by sporting a white rose at the BRIT’s red carpet.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2018 in London. (Source: AP) Actress Millie Bobby Brown poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2018 in London. (Source: AP)

