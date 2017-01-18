Milan Fashion Week: Spotlight on stylish streetwear this Fall-Winter 2017-2018

Twice in a year, the Milan Fashion Week enraptures style aficionados from around the world. Impeccably dressed, the men in Milan are sauve and stylish — suited-booted or cool and casual — in the winter chill. Fall 2017 witnessed breezy boyish looks making its way into the menswear runway. Looking back to the past, the focus of the designer wear was on simple old ways of dressing with hooded parkas, jumbo knitted wears, straight trousers and contrasting colour palettes. Top fashion brands flaunted their fresh collection for the fall season at the four-day fashion show that concluded on Tuesday.
Unfurling the power of positivity, Fendi flashed fur overcoats, stripped collars and leopard prints on the ramp. Spunky and sporty, not only the block colours were a treat for the eyes but optimistic messages on their headgear were a rage on the stage.
ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor, Frieda Pinto, Pooja Hegde: Best and worst dressed Bollywood divas at Filmfare Awards 2017
Founded by Italian businessman and former Formula One manager Flavio Briatore, the Billionaire brand showed off the classic collection of German designer Philipp Plein. Cow boy hats, tight pants, boots and tuxedo jackets were the centre of attraction.
Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s collection for No. 21 brand put the emphasis on the fact that there is more to life. Military camouflage patterns on jackets, Nordic-style sweaters and pea coats with ribbons were the highlight of this season.
See what else is making news in lifestyle, here
Rich velvet suits, long jackets, floral antlers and colourful hiking boots brought alive the season’s collection for Etro. Tied to the sanctity of nature and the dimensions of mountains, fashion designer Keane Etro aimed the collection’s style for the travellers after a fascinating climb.
Peppy streetwear or formal couture — Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Versace, Missoni and DSquared2 — lifted spirits and defined new trends with their chic, contemporary, trendy, modern and swanky couture.
Held from January 14 to January 17, the Milan Fashion Week brought diverse hues, tints, style and sensibility back to the runway.
With edgy designs, perky colours and upscale tastes, Milan Fashion Week threw the spotlight on stylish street wear for men.
Step out in style this fall-winter season!