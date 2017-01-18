Milan Fashion Week: Spotlight on stylish streetwear this Fall-Winter 2017-2018

Models walk the ramp for men’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. Interestingly, female models showcased some of the menswear lines. (Source: AP) Models walk the ramp for men’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. Interestingly, female models showcased some of the menswear lines. (Source: AP)

Twice in a year, the Milan Fashion Week enraptures style aficionados from around the world. Impeccably dressed, the men in Milan are sauve and stylish — suited-booted or cool and casual — in the winter chill. Fall 2017 witnessed breezy boyish looks making its way into the menswear runway. Looking back to the past, the focus of the designer wear was on simple old ways of dressing with hooded parkas, jumbo knitted wears, straight trousers and contrasting colour palettes. Top fashion brands flaunted their fresh collection for the fall season at the four-day fashion show that concluded on Tuesday.

Model Sistine Stallone stuns in a black-buttoned Dolce and Gabbana overcoat for men’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection. (Source: AP) Model Sistine Stallone stuns in a black-buttoned Dolce and Gabbana overcoat for men’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection. (Source: AP)

Unfurling the power of positivity, Fendi flashed fur overcoats, stripped collars and leopard prints on the ramp. Spunky and sporty, not only the block colours were a treat for the eyes but optimistic messages on their headgear were a rage on the stage.

Models flaunt headgear with cool phrases and block coloured winter wear for Fendi men’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection. (Source: AP) Models flaunt headgear with cool phrases and block coloured winter wear for Fendi men’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection. (Source: AP)

Founded by Italian businessman and former Formula One manager Flavio Briatore, the Billionaire brand showed off the classic collection of German designer Philipp Plein. Cow boy hats, tight pants, boots and tuxedo jackets were the centre of attraction.

A model wears a creation for Billionaire men’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection at the Milan Fashion Week. (Source: AP) A model wears a creation for Billionaire men’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection at the Milan Fashion Week. (Source: AP)

Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s collection for No. 21 brand put the emphasis on the fact that there is more to life. Military camouflage patterns on jackets, Nordic-style sweaters and pea coats with ribbons were the highlight of this season.

The brand No.21’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection presented by a model at the Milan Fashion Week. (Source: AP) The brand No.21’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection presented by a model at the Milan Fashion Week. (Source: AP)

Rich velvet suits, long jackets, floral antlers and colourful hiking boots brought alive the season’s collection for Etro. Tied to the sanctity of nature and the dimensions of mountains, fashion designer Keane Etro aimed the collection’s style for the travellers after a fascinating climb.

Models wear hiking-themed creations for Etro men’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection in Milan, Italy. (Source: AP) Models wear hiking-themed creations for Etro men’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection in Milan, Italy. (Source: AP)

Peppy streetwear or formal couture — Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Versace, Missoni and DSquared2 — lifted spirits and defined new trends with their chic, contemporary, trendy, modern and swanky couture.

With bear-fur on his shoulders, a model wears a creation for Dolce and Gabbana men’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection. (Source: AP) With bear-fur on his shoulders, a model wears a creation for Dolce and Gabbana men’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection. (Source: AP)

Held from January 14 to January 17, the Milan Fashion Week brought diverse hues, tints, style and sensibility back to the runway.

Models wear bright creations for the Marni men’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection at the Milan Fashion Week. (Source: AP) Models wear bright creations for the Marni men’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection at the Milan Fashion Week. (Source: AP)

With edgy designs, perky colours and upscale tastes, Milan Fashion Week threw the spotlight on stylish street wear for men.

Dressed in a flashy red overcoat, a model walks the ramp for the Versace men’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection. (Source: AP) Dressed in a flashy red overcoat, a model walks the ramp for the Versace men’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 collection. (Source: AP)

