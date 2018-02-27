  • Associate Sponsor
Anok Yai becomes second black model to open a Prada show, 20 years after Naomi Campbell

Sudanese model Anok Yai made history at Milan Fashion Week 2018 by becoming the second black model to open the show for Prada, 20 years after former supermodel Naomi Campbell did the same. She walked the ramp wearing a puffer trench coat.

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Published: February 27, 2018 7:56 pm
Anok Yai, Prada, Naomi Campbell, Milan Fashion Week 2018, Milan Fall Show 2018, Prada opening show, Prada 2018 collection, Prada Fall 2018 Ready-to-wear, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Anok Yai during the opening of Prada Autumn/Winter 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week. (Source: anokyai/ Instagram)
The Milan Fashion Week 2018 witnessed history being repeated as Sudanese model Anok Yai became the second black model to open the show for the Italian fashion brand, Prada. Prior to this, the first-ever black model to open a show for the high-end luxury brand was former supermodel Naomi Campbell in 1997. It was definitely an important moment for models of colour but it also reminded us of the fact that the fashion industry has a long way to go when it comes to inclusivity.

Yai, who walked the ramp wearing a puffer trench coat at the show took to Instagram to express gratitude, “PRADA WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE. This is something that I’d only dream of. Thank you Ms Prada, Olivier Rizzo @willyvanderperre @ashleybrokaw @kylehagler and the Next team for giving the little girl from Manch a chance. Can’t believe I’m the first black woman to open for Prada since queen @iamnaomicampbell, forever grateful. And thank you to @patmcgrathreal @cheriejohnson56 and @guidopalau they made me look extra chic – PRADA CHIC”

During an interview to Vogue Magazine, the model told that it was a milestone in the fashion industry and beauty deserves to be celebrated, “Me opening for one of the top fashion houses is a statement to the world — especially for Black women — that their beauty is something that deserves to be celebrated.”

Yai was initially discovered by a photographer while she was attending the Howard University’s homecoming. After that she made her runway debut at Prada’s Menswear Fall 2018 show.

