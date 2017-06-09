Michelle Obama reveals how she was scrutinised for every dress while Barack Obama wore the same tux for 8 years

Former US President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama during September 2015 state dinner. (Source: Reuters File Photo) Former US President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama during September 2015 state dinner. (Source: Reuters File Photo)

Michelle Obama is not just praised for her evocative speeches and fighting for humanitarian causes, but also lauded for her style and fashion sense. The former first lady who made socio-political and cultural statements through her sartorial choices at the White House is still making heads turn. Don’t believe us? Take a look at the recent photos from her Tuscany trip with her husband, where she is looking like a model on an Italian holiday.

She was constantly under scrutiny regarding her fashion choices and recently, the lady in a candid conversation at Apple’s developer’s conference in San Jose, California, asserted how she was monitored by fashion critics while her husband was a bonafide outfit repeater, as far as formal occasions like state dinners were concerned.

President President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive for a reception to honour recipients of the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The first lady chose a Gucci dress for the event. (Source: AP/File)

“This is the unfair thing,” Michelle Obama said before a cheering crowd. “You talk about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux. Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace ― They didn’t comment that for eight years he wore that same tux…, same shoes,” she added.

The power couple too love poking fun at each other. “He was proud of it too. He’s like, ‘Mm, I’m ready. I’m ready in 10 minutes. Mm, how long did it take you?’ And I’m like, ‘Get out of here,’” she added.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo as they greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini on the North Portico for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington on Oct. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/File) President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo as they greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini on the North Portico for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington on Oct. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/File)

The revelation of Obama’s tuxedo happened when Apple exec Lisa Jackson asked about the viral 2015 photo in which she’s adjusting her husband’s bow tie. “We were standing there waiting for the cars to roll in, and I was bored, so I sort of thought, ‘Let me make sure my husband looks good.’”

Barack Obama flashed a thumbs up after gesturing toward first lady Michelle Obama, as they wait for Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching, on the North Portico for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington. (Source: AP photo/ File) Barack Obama flashed a thumbs up after gesturing toward first lady Michelle Obama, as they wait for Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching, on the North Portico for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington. (Source: AP photo/ File)

The power couple at a March 2012 event. (Source: AP photo/ File) The power couple at a March 2012 event. (Source: AP photo/ File)

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama at the 2016 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. (Source: AP Photo/ File) Michelle Obama and Barack Obama at the 2016 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. (Source: AP Photo/ File)

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama during the 2009 and 2009 inaugural ball. (Source: Reuters/ File) Michelle Obama and Barack Obama during the 2009 and 2009 inaugural ball. (Source: Reuters/ File)

Michelle Obama’s fashion choices took a centre stage when she started wearing ensembles by non-American designers. In fact, before Michelle Obama, all first ladies have stuck to US designers.

