Michelle Obama reveals how she was scrutinised for every dress while Barack Obama wore the same tux for 8 years

Related News
Michelle Obama is not just praised for her evocative speeches and fighting for humanitarian causes, but also lauded for her style and fashion sense. The former first lady who made socio-political and cultural statements through her sartorial choices at the White House is still making heads turn. Don’t believe us? Take a look at the recent photos from her Tuscany trip with her husband, where she is looking like a model on an Italian holiday.
She was constantly under scrutiny regarding her fashion choices and recently, the lady in a candid conversation at Apple’s developer’s conference in San Jose, California, asserted how she was monitored by fashion critics while her husband was a bonafide outfit repeater, as far as formal occasions like state dinners were concerned.
“This is the unfair thing,” Michelle Obama said before a cheering crowd. “You talk about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux. Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace ― They didn’t comment that for eight years he wore that same tux…, same shoes,” she added.
.@MichelleObama is fun 😂 #WWDC17 pic.twitter.com/uDH8d4Of4Z
— Luis @ WWDC (@Lascorbe) June 6, 2017
The power couple too love poking fun at each other. “He was proud of it too. He’s like, ‘Mm, I’m ready. I’m ready in 10 minutes. Mm, how long did it take you?’ And I’m like, ‘Get out of here,’” she added.
The revelation of Obama’s tuxedo happened when Apple exec Lisa Jackson asked about the viral 2015 photo in which she’s adjusting her husband’s bow tie. “We were standing there waiting for the cars to roll in, and I was bored, so I sort of thought, ‘Let me make sure my husband looks good.’”
Michelle Obama’s fashion choices took a centre stage when she started wearing ensembles by non-American designers. In fact, before Michelle Obama, all first ladies have stuck to US designers.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App