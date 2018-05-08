Met Gala 2018: Priyanka Chopra and her evolving red carpet appearances

Over the years, Chopra’s red carpet appearances have evolved from being demure to fierce. (Source: AP/Reuters) Over the years, Chopra’s red carpet appearances have evolved from being demure to fierce. (Source: AP/Reuters)

Priyanka Chopra, who is now known for her statement-worthy sartorial choices at the red carpet has left onlookers wanting for more in the past and her latest appearance at Met Gala, 2018 is no different as she looked regal in a dramatic Ralph Lauren number. The theme of the prestigious event’s night was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and the Quantico actor incorporated just the right amount of theatrics in her ensemble. The deep burgundy strapless velvet gown with an intricately beaded and jewelled hood made her stand out in the crowd and was also the perfect successor to her previous dramatic appearance at the red carpet where she had made heads turn in the Ralph Lauren trench coat.

Over the years, Chopra’s red carpet appearances have evolved from being demure to fierce. While she has donned flowy gowns in the past, her style has significantly changed. And if she looked fiesty at the The Costume Institute Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s red carpet last year, she is a picture of regalness this year.

This year Priyanka Chopra has gone several notches higher with the custom-made gown and the head-gear at the Met Gala red carpet. (Source: AP) This year Priyanka Chopra has gone several notches higher with the custom-made gown and the head-gear at the Met Gala red carpet. (Source: AP)

The dramatic train, messy top-knotted hairdo, silver sculpted earrings and black boots did give her an edgy look last year, but this year the actor has gone several notches higher with the custom-made gown and the head-gear.

Over the years Priyanka Chopra’s red carpet appearances have evolved. (Source: Reuters) Over the years Priyanka Chopra’s red carpet appearances have evolved. (Source: Reuters)

The Met Gala is known for dramatic appearances by celebrities and Chopra has nailed the theme to a T. Her confidence is remarkable and so is her belief that she can never make a fashion faux pas. Going by her red carpet appearances, maybe she really cannot. Till she does, might we just hail the Queen here?

