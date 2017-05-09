Meri Pyaari Bindu promotions: Parineeti Chopra wore the same pair of heels in different colours; some major love happening here

Parineeti Chopra at Meri Pyaari Bindu promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra at Meri Pyaari Bindu promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If you have been following Parineeti Chopra’s style file during Meri Pyaari Bindu promotions, then it’s quite clear that the actress has been trying to channellise the ‘boho chic princess’ vibe all along. From flouncy, off-shoulder floral dresses to capes – Chopra is making the right fashion moves, leaving no room for complaints. Over the past couple of weeks it’s been a delight to watch her hopping from one event to another at her fashionable best.

Raising the bar once again was the actress in a Lola by Suman B outfit for her IPL T20 appearance.

Letting the floral playsuit speak for itself, celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra styled it with just a statement ring from Vinita Michael Jewelcraft, sans earrings and three strap white heels from Asos. If you remember, this isn’t the first time Chopra has worn the same heels from the design house. In 2016, at the launch event of a mobile phone, she was seen pairing it with a white Zara blouse and a metallic H&M skirt.

At another event, she was seen wearing the same design but in black.

The actress teamed it with a high-low cape from Payal Khandwala’s SS17 collection and a pair of Udaipur jeans from Monisha Jaising. Celebrity make-up artist Arti Nayar gave her a fierce winged liner look with pink lips, while celebrity hairstylist Gohar Shaikh gave her a fluffy ponytail.

Some real obsession with the same pair of heels we say. She wore it in every possible colour!

