MenToo: Famous photographers Mario Testino and Bruce Weber accused of sexual misconduct by male models

Bruce Weber (L) and Mario Testino. (Source: AP Images) Bruce Weber (L) and Mario Testino. (Source: AP Images)

After a disturbing sexual misconduct investigation by The New York Times, reports on Saturday revealed how ace photographers Mario Testino and Bruce Weber have been sexually exploiting male models over the years.

Testino, the 63-year-old photographer, who is a favourite with the British Royal family and Vogue was accused by 15 current and former male models of unwanted advances and coercion. Leading luxury brands like Burberry, Michael Kors, Stuart Weitzman and publishing house Conde Nast has severed ties with the photographer. The brands have insisted that they wouldn’t work with people who abused their position.

Meanwhile, Conde Nast has also cut off relationships with 71-year-old Bruce Weber, who is known for working with Calvin Klein and Abercrombie & Fitch. Model Robyn Sinclair told The New York Times, “I remember him (Weber) putting his fingers in my mouth, and him grabbing my privates. We never had sex or anything, but a lot of things happened. A lot of touching. A lot of molestation.”

Anna Wintour, artistic director of Condé Nast and Robert A. Sauerberg Jr., chief executive of Condé Nast, said in a statement, “We are deeply disturbed by these accusations and take this very seriously. In light of these allegations, we will not be commissioning any new work with Bruce Weber and Mario Testino for the foreseeable future.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd