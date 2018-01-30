Men’s fashion trends to look out for in 2018

Here are six fashion trends for men that will rule 2018. (Source: File Photo) Here are six fashion trends for men that will rule 2018. (Source: File Photo)

Similar to women’s fashion, men’s fashion also keeps changing, but many men do not go overboard with trends and stick to their comfort while dressing. Now, they dont have to worry as 2018 brings a host of trends in mens clothing that will match up to their body type.

Surya Suri, Founder of the brand Steele, lists some trends

* Loose-fitted outfits: Big luxury brands are going back to the 80s style from pastel colours to the boxy outfits and light washed pieces of denim and frayed hems. However, it doesn’t mean you have to add every trend and fashion to your wardrobe. Men can pick them with a trendy outfit and blend them with their existing collection to create a fresh look this year. A sportswear can be worn with loose trousers or with a long blazer. Just swipe through your family photo album and get inspiration.

* Semi-formal wear: The shades of lavender, pink and green are new trends in 2018. These soft colours are the right options which one can wear on any occasion from a nice evening date to work that include shirts, blazers, trousers, and t-shirts. There are many options to explore, just pick the accessories such as a nice watch and semi-formal shoes to complement the entire appeal.

* Waistcoat: Considered as one of the most elegant casual separates worn for ethnic occasions, Bandi is a waistcoat that can be worn alongside a plain, patterned or embroidered sherwani. One can pair it with matching or colourful churidar pants and jootis.

* One colour outfit: The monochrome or one colour was a huge trend in 2017 and it will continue to be seen this year too. It has become a trend that many designers and other premier brands have incorporated in their collections. Men can try wearing a monochrome outfit with different coloured shoes to make heads turn!

Sandeep Sharma, Director of the brand Fabriclore, too has some of the coolest trends to share

*Fusion fever: An Indo-Western Outfit is one thing that can never go out of style. Be it weddings or festive occasions, if you want to take your outfit a notch higher, customization is the key! 2018 is going to be all about bespoke fashion trends.

*Pop and Pastels: Men are now experimenting a lot more with fun and bright colour palettes. And not just colours, even prints like florals, abstracts and quirky object designs are selling like hot cakes this year. Right from pastel safas, floral sherwanis and buddha print nehru jackets to pop patchwork shirts and pastel dhoti pants – there are lots of ways in which you can easily re-style your outfits and team to suit the mood of the occasion.

