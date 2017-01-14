Men in black: Vin Diesel, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor make for a handsome trio

Black never goes out of style! Black never goes out of style!

There’s nothing like men in black! Over the years, we have seen handsome male celebs wooing us in their perfectly tailored tuxedos on the red carpet but good menswear is not just about formal wear anymore. It trickles down to causal wear and there are a lot of trends which are worth mentioning. Last year, we witnessed the return of the puffa jacket and a lot of seventies accents and super-long sleeves made an impact too. This year, it’s mostly going to be about oversized suits, capri pants, and leopard prints! But there’s one thing that’s always been a constant – outfits in black!

The year has just started and probably the trends will pick up much later but right now we are just too happy seeing these handsome men – Vin Diesel, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in black, not following any particular trend.

Recently, Vin Diesel was spotted in a beautiful contemporary suit from Shantanu & Nikhil and it was quite a sight. We can’t thank celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani enough for this. We were speculating about what he was going to wear during his India visit, but we couldn’t have imagined even in our wildest dream that Diesel would pull off this look so effortlessly.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was seen in Rohit Bal attire, from top to bottom while coming out to support Deepika Padukone for the premiere of her Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage in Mumbai. More than anything else, we are in love with the embroidered jacket. The actor picked a pair of Louboutin shoes to complement the look.

Just like Vin Diesel, Shahid Kapoor too decided to go for a desi look. He was seen wearing an ikat kurta and silk pants by designer and friend Kunal Rawal. The Rangoon actor made for a handsome picture.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd