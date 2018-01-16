Melania Trump’s style evokes Europe roots, not America First

Melania Trump makes strong style and political statements with her fashion. (Source: AP) Melania Trump makes strong style and political statements with her fashion. (Source: AP)

Slovenian-born Melania Trump has been unafraid to go against her husband’s “America First” agenda and stay true to her roots, if there’s a message to be taken from her bold, foreign-flavoured wardrobe in 2017.

In her first year as first lady, Trump has often wrapped herself in the clothes of her home continent as several American designers publicly refused to dress her in what was a fashion industry-wide backlash against her unpopular spouse.

The first first lady to be born in continental Europe, Trump grew up in Sevnica in Slovenia, in the southern Balkans, just over 100 kilometres from the Italian border.

Her first real taste for fashion came while living in Paris as a young model in the mid-1990s, years before she got US citizenship in 2006.

From designs by Dolce & Gabbana, Del Pozo, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and Valentino to daringly high Christian Louboutin heels, the 47-year-old first lady’s touchstones have not only been the Old World, but its most established, and expensive, design houses.

As the wife of a billionaire, Trump can afford to spend into the five figures for a garment and seems unconcerned about how that squares with voters in President Donald Trump’s political base.

Since becoming first lady, Trump has chosen Herve Pierre, a French-born immigrant, as her fashion adviser. Politics be damned: He’s helped her hone looks that emphasise the sleeve, eye-popping colours and big sunglasses, and show off her svelte, 5-foot-11 frame and thick, dark hair.

“In the news, we speak a lot of politics, so if for a moment we can forget about it and enjoy something else, why not?” Pierre told AP.

Trump’s old-school, dressed-to-the-nines glamour and full fabrics evoke distance not only in how far the clothes have had to travel, but in perceptions that the first lady, who only moved to the White House in June and rarely speaks publicly, is reserved in her persona.

Not since Jackie Kennedy has a US first lady had such a European aesthetic as Trump.

Although she wore Ralph Lauren to the inauguration and has also shown a penchant for US brands such as Michael Kors and Calvin Klein, many of her most recognisable looks have been foreign designed and assembled.

It’s a striking contrast with Michelle Obama, who famously used her first lady wardrobe as a way of championing often young American designers, and with Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, who stuck closely to US fashion brands.

Most of Trump’s clothes are bought off-the-rack from a retailer without the design house’s knowledge that the garment is destined for the first lady.

This is highly unusual, and contrasts with Obama’s frequent collaborations with designers.

Perhaps it’s not Trump’s choice, given her husband’s unpopularity.

People from 17 fashion brands that Trump wears declined to comment on the first lady when contacted by AP, even though she is among the world’s most photographed women. It’s a deafening silence, especially given that it’s an industry Trump actually worked in.

When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the White House, Trump dressed in a maxi-dress from Italian house Pucci. The gown’s wild print and bright yellow color might well have been chosen to capture the vibrancy of the subcontinent and the hue of its flag.

Trump has a great passion for fashion, and alongside former Carolina Herrera design chief Pierre, has shown she’s not afraid of bold style statements even if it upstages her political ventures.

The bright pink belted Del Pozo dress with dramatic leg of mutton sleeves that she wore for an address at the United Nations seemed to take precedence over the actual speech she gave on the importance of protecting children’s interests.

When she departed the White House to visit hurricane-damaged Texas last year, her impractically high stilettos, though chic, upstaged the trip and set off a social media backlash. She changed into sensible sneakers before deplaning in Texas, but the damage already had been done.

Here’s a look at her style statements:

Melania Trump in a hot pink dress. (Source: AP) Melania Trump in a hot pink dress. (Source: AP)

Trump addressed a luncheon at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York, wearing a hot pink trench dress with bouffant sleeves. The First Lady was unafraid to go against her spouse’s ‘America First’ agenda in bold colours.

Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball in Washington. (Source: AP) Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball in Washington. (Source: AP)

She arrived at the Freedom Ball in Washington at the Washington Convention Center during the 58th presidential inauguration in a white off-shoulder structured gown with a thigh-high slit. She rounded off with matching pumps.

Melania Trump with husband at the tarmac. (Source: AP) Melania Trump with husband at the tarmac. (Source: AP)

In a Givenchy dress in bold red, the First Lady walked the tarmac with her husband. Her slit sleeves created an artistic billowing effect.

Melania Trump in a Dolce and Gabbana multicoloured floral coat. (Source: AP) Melania Trump in a Dolce and Gabbana multicoloured floral coat. (Source: AP)

She wore a Dolce and Gabbana multi-coloured floral coat with a chic white bodycon dress.

Melania Trump in a powder blue dress with matching gloves and pumps. (Source: AP) Melania Trump in a powder blue dress with matching gloves and pumps. (Source: AP)

Trump made a glamorous style statement in a powder blue dress with matching gloves and pumps.

Melania Trump walks with Narendra Modi. (Source: AP) Melania Trump walks with Narendra Modi. (Source: AP)

In a yellow floral Pucci dress, she was seen walking alongside Donald Trump and Narendra Modi.

Melania Trump looked lovely in a Dior skirt suit. (Source: AP) Melania Trump looked lovely in a Dior skirt suit. (Source: AP)

The 47-year-old looked lovely in a Dior skirt suit.

