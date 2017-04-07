Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania with a sartorial nod to the Jordanian flag; is she learning fashion diplomacy?

US First Lady Melania Trump (L) walks down the White House colonnade with Jordan’s Queen Rania. (Source: Reuters) US First Lady Melania Trump (L) walks down the White House colonnade with Jordan’s Queen Rania. (Source: Reuters)

Melania Trump isn’t exactly known for being fierce and outspoken but she’s certainly famous for being well-versed with high-end couture. The First Lady who has had her own share of fashion controversies recently greeted King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan to Washington. For the occasion, she wore an emerald-green custom dress with a skinny black belt cinching her waist, designed by Hervé Pierre, the same designer behind her white inaugural ball gown.

Fashion critics believe that the choice is a deliberate reference to green’s symbolic associations in the Islamic faith. The colour is said to be the favourite of Prophet Muhammad and the Quran mentions it as a hue which represents paradise. Also, green, along with black, white and red is featured in the Jordanian flag.

Both the ladies wore Christian Louboutin heels. (Source: Reuters) Both the ladies wore Christian Louboutin heels. (Source: Reuters)

After her first official White House potrait fiasco where she wore Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana, some believe that this comes as a means to rectify the so called faux pas or is probably a sign that she and her advisers have finally realised the power of fashion while carrying out official First Lady responsibilities. Or it could be just a coincidence – only time will tell.

While we are talking about fashion, we can’t brush aside Queen Rania of Jordan. After all, she is known to be one of the most stylish royals in the world with a penchant for designer names like Dior and Elie Saab. The royal looked ultra-chic in a sharp coat dress by Haider Ackermann in black with a white foulard tucked into the lapels. Both the ladies wore Christian Louboutin heels.

Power dressing at its best!

