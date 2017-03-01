Melania Trump sparkles in Michael Kors outfit at Donald Trump’s first joint address

The First Lady dazzled at the do! (Source: Reuters) The First Lady dazzled at the do! (Source: Reuters)

When Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States of America, his wife Melania was widely touted to be the most glamorous First Lady after Jackie Kennedy, and the Slovenian ex-model hasn’t disappointed. Though a far cry from the kind of attire she’d previously opt for, Melania has been impeccable with her selections so far – combining chic and sophistication.

US First Lady Melania Trump dazzled in a sequined black suit at her husband Donald Trump’s first joint address to Congress here. Melania Trump was seen wearing a jacket, which retails for $4,995, with a matching skirt worth $4,595, from Michael Kors’ Spring 2017 collection, the New York Daily News reported.

It is the third time the First Lady has worn the New York City-based designer to a prominent event. Last month, she wore wide-legged white Michael Kors pants, paired with a black blouse and black wool coat to meet Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie.

On Election Day, Melania Trump wore a white Michael Kors dress under a Balmain coat. The repeat comes after a number of designers refused to dress the First Lady. “I have no interest whatsoever in dressing Melania Trump,” Marc Jacobs told Women’s Wear Daily in November.