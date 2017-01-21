Melania Trump looks like a vision in white at Trump’s inaugural ball

Sporting a thigh-high slit and white punks, Melania Trump’s make-up was minimal with nude lips, and she let her tresses flow in gentle waves with a chic side parting. (Source: AP) Sporting a thigh-high slit and white punks, Melania Trump’s make-up was minimal with nude lips, and she let her tresses flow in gentle waves with a chic side parting. (Source: AP)

US First Lady Melania Trump stunned the world Friday night at the inaugural ball not only by dancing gracefully but also for looking like a vision. The new FLOTUS graced the occasion in a vanilla off-shoulder gown, designed by France-born Hervé Pierre, the former creative director of the American house of Carolina Herrera.

After drawing comparisons to Jackie Kennedy in the baby blue Ralph Lauren outfit that she wore at the swearing-in ceremony of her husband earlier in the day, people were excited to see her next pick – and she did not disappoint.

The 46-year-old turned heads in the shoulder-bearing, crêpe column gown, which featured an organza sculptural ruffle detail that slinked down the front of her dress. The thin red silk ribbon at the waist added a pop of colour while drawing attention to Trump’s shapely waist. The outfit has apparently been designed as a collaboration between herself and Pierre.

Maintaining her minimalist look, the First Lady wore just a pair of diamond studs and a ring on her finger for the star-studded night. Sporting a thigh-high slit and white punks, her make-up was minimal with nude lips, and she let her tresses flow in gentle waves with a chic side parting.

Outgoing FLOTUS Michelle Obama was known for making socio-political and cultural statements through her sartorial choices and it seems the incoming First Lady might be taking a page out her predecessor’s book by opting for a lesser-known, non-American designer. With President Trump’s campaign slogan being “Make America Great Again” it was expected she may opt for an American designer, but with many of them refusing to dress the Slovenian ex-model, that may have proved difficult. In fact, before Michelle Obama, all erstwhile first ladies have worn creations by American designers for the event. In both 2009 and 2013, Obama opted for Jason Wu, a Canadian designer, who is originally from Taiwan.

Pierre’s name may not be very popular but he has spent over 14 years working at Carolina Herrera, dressing many first ladies, however, this is the first time he flew solo.

And not just for her appearance in the Liberty Ball at the Washington Convention Center, that she chose an immigrant designer to continue her fashion diplomacy. The new FLOTUS wore a Reem Acra champagne-coloured glittery gown to a dinner at Washington’s Union Station on the eve of Trump’s inaugural concert. In fact, by choosing Acra, who was born in Beirut, Lebanon, was a greater strategic move, given Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric—often xenophobic and saturated with American exceptionalism.

Well, irrespective of how Donald Trump might evolve as President, it seems Melania Trump is settling well into her new role. Already there has been a noticeable change in her wardrobe ever since the billionnaire began campaigning for presidency, what with conservative gowns replacing the more risque ones. Though it’s not a first, having a former model as FLOTUS does have its perks and much like Kate Middleton in the UK, fashionistas around the world will have their eyes glued on Melania Trump for the next four years, and it looks like she’s not going to disappoint.

