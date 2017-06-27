Melania Trump greets PM Narendra Modi in a cheery yellow floral-print gown

FLOTUS Melania Trump is widely hailed as one of the most stylish US first ladies of all time. (Source: AP) FLOTUS Melania Trump is widely hailed as one of the most stylish US first ladies of all time. (Source: AP)

US First Lady Melania Trump accompanied her husband and President of the United States Donald Trump while welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Monday (June 26). For the occasion, Melania wore a cheerful yellow Emilio Pucci gown, and looked every bit a stunner in the floor-length crepe gown.

The floral-print gown that retails for $2,160, was cinched at the waist with a wide similarly printed black belt, complementing the detailing on the rest of the gown.

Melania and son Barron, were till recently, staying in New York so that the 11-year-old could finish his school term. It was only last month that mother and son shifted to the White House full time.

This was not the first time the FLOTUS wowed us in a yellow ensemble. Back in May, Melania wore a one-shoulder lemon silk crepe gown by Christian Dior for a dinner with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York. And though the former Slovenian model’s wardrobe and styling have undergone a huge change ever since Trump started his presidential campaign, there was a lot of buzz around the sleeveless black figure-hugging dress she wore while hosting Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister of Japan and his wife, Akie Abe, for dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, back in February.

This meet between Modi and Trump was much awaited by many, and the latter has called the Indian PM a ‘true friend’ in his tweets, and praised him for being “such a great prime minister”. Modi was the first foreign dignitary to be hosted for dinner by the Trumps at the White House.

